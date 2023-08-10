Felicia Ziomek, Livermore

Planes departing from other airports (Reid-Hillview, San Carlos, Palo Alto, Hayward, etc.) are flying to Livermore Airport and flying circles over and over residential neighborhoods near the Airport, and performing ‘touch-and-go’ landings at Livermore runways, then gaining altitude and circling the surrounding residential neighborhoods repeatedly. In my limited observations I’ve seen most planes making 8-14 circles over residential neighborhoods with a boundary of Isabel (to the west), North P Street (to the east), Stanley Blvd (to the south), and Airway Blvd. to the north). As they’re flying over a residential area near the airport, they’re flying below 1,000 feet altitude. As they approach the edge of the residential area near the airport (to perform their ‘touch-and-go’), they then drop to an altitude of 500-600 feet.