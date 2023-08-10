Felicia Ziomek, Livermore
Planes departing from other airports (Reid-Hillview, San Carlos, Palo Alto, Hayward, etc.) are flying to Livermore Airport and flying circles over and over residential neighborhoods near the Airport, and performing ‘touch-and-go’ landings at Livermore runways, then gaining altitude and circling the surrounding residential neighborhoods repeatedly. In my limited observations I’ve seen most planes making 8-14 circles over residential neighborhoods with a boundary of Isabel (to the west), North P Street (to the east), Stanley Blvd (to the south), and Airway Blvd. to the north). As they’re flying over a residential area near the airport, they’re flying below 1,000 feet altitude. As they approach the edge of the residential area near the airport (to perform their ‘touch-and-go’), they then drop to an altitude of 500-600 feet.
One problem: these planes use leaded aviation fuel. A 10-year study of children living within ½ mile of Reid-Hillview Airport found blood lead levels higher than children during the Flint, Michigan water crisis. Modest lead increases were found if children lived within ½ to 1 ½ miles of airport or lived downwind. Even low lead levels affect IQ and academic achievement. Exposure to lead can cause profound & permanent health damage, especially to young children.
Since the residents are exposed to so much airplane traffic using leaded fuel, the city should (a) provide a way for residents within 1 ½ miles of the airport to have their blood lead level tested, (b) strongly encourage pilots to avoid flying over neighborhoods, and (c) develop an accelerated plan to stop selling leaded aviation gas and assist with converting planes currently using leaded fuel, to be able to use unleaded fuel.
Do: download the app called “Flightradar24” and view/track planes at Livermore Airport. Report complaints to Livermore Airport at: 925-960-8219.