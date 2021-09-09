Andy Lundberg, Livermore
Leaders in Livermore do not have the courage to stand up and explain clearly why they ignore the people’s input. A couple of years ago, Livermore residents were invited to one or two sessions to meet with councilmembers and city staff to develop ideas for the downtown area, with particular attention to housing. Now, some years later, it looks like a bait-and-switch operation. Little or no consideration has been given to ideas from the residents for the downtown, and proposals by the council and city staff are dominated by the addition of large blocks of “affordable housing” in prime areas of the downtown. Some planners envision such housing arrangements all the way to P Street where a new building already exists north of the railroad.
The best that the city can do for the citizens is a little strip of grass between four big blocks of housing, and call that a park?
A recent letter observed that the strip should be seen as a modest bit of space for the blocks of housing. All the people in those big blocks of housing have no other area available. Railroad Avenue is on the north side, and First Street businesses are on the south side.
The council and city staff seem to be locked into a group-think condition, and with the encouragement of Eden people they are not likely to break ranks and speak as individuals or to show any hint of listening to the citizens.
The current planning for the downtown will define Livermore forever, long, long after the current council is out of office.