Doug Mann, Livermore
It is good to finally see Livermore’s Community Asset Management Program (CAMP) get earnestly underway. This is the plan-ning process that will determine how well (or poorly) our streets will be maintained, among many other things.
Although the Independent’s reporting last week touched on important details, the alarming reality of the problem was presented back at the May 5th meeting in starkly simple terms. Slide 6 of the agenda packet "Infrastructure Dilemma” says it all:
• Repair/Replace ALL Assets- $40 million per year
• Current Spending on Asset Repair and Replacement- $10 million per year
• Minimum Level of Service (High Risk Only) - $20 million per year
(Livermoreassets.com)
In a very tangible sense, this economic condition amounts to a $30 million per year “off the books” deficit that crept up slowly and will continue for decades if nothing is done soon. Since our assets are deteriorating at such a gradual rate, it has been all too easy to ignore, but that’s no longer good enough. The monetary shortfall has been there in plain sight for the insiders of our administration to see, and it is time for the rest of us to take notice. We are the ones who will ultimately feel the pain long after our current elected officials are out of office.
I will not be in the mood for a new tax, parking fees, or other unsettling surprises due to delays in addressing this slow-moving crisis. The council has avoided dealing with it for too long. We should be able to count on them to expedite the appropriate decisive actions and get us moving in a good direction.