Alan Heckman, Livermore
LVJUSD Incumbent Trustees Craig Bueno, Emily Prusso and Anne White have tied their re-election campaigns to the passage of Measure G, a deeply unpopular, unwanted, unneeded and horribly expensive tax.
The Yes on G political campaign was garnering little support. The “Trustees” solution? Create a bidding process rigged to favor Measure G campaign donors.
On Tuesday, Oct. 4, the Livermore School Board held a meeting to authorize a lease/leaseback Bidding Pool, a small, limited pool of construction companies pre-approved to bid on “potential future Bond funded projects.” BHM Construction, one of the potential firms on this list, had made a $10,000 donation to the Yes on G campaign, headed by former school union boss Catherine Sarraille. A community member at the meeting asked for the minimum donation required to get into this pool. Bond Director Kim McNeely dodged the question and made the claim that BHM Construction had been chosen for the list before they made a “donation.” The board quietly approved the lease/leaseback Pool.
The next day we found out from Yes on G’s newly public campaign filings what every board member and district staff knew. Six other potential construction firms “donated” to the Yes on G campaign on Oct. 4 mere hours before the board gave final approval. The firms that “donated” a combined $35,000 were ALL approved to the bidding pool: Blach Construction, Flint Builders, Lathrop Construction Associates, Rodan Builders, Roebbelen Contracting and XL Construction.
It is very desirable for a construction company to get on a school district’s lease/leaseback pool. A lease/leaseback scheme is a financial gimmick in which the construction company makes extra revenue in interest and most importantly the limited pool size limits their competition. The scheme is controversial and a case regarding validity is before the California Supreme Court.
The Brown Act stipulates that business must be conducted in an open and transparent manner. Secret backroom deals granting special access to campaign donating to construction firms violates the Brown Act. How can Trustees seeking re-election be trusted to protect taxpayers’ money when they have ALREADY granted tickets on the Measure G lease/leaseback gravy train?
Vote for new Livermore School board members worthy of the public’s trust.
Vote NO on the CORRUPT Measure G.
