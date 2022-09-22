Water quality management is fast becoming a critical issue for cities throughout our country. This is especially true in the western United States where a megadrought has been in place for over 20 years. A lack of viable water supply options has forced each community to closely analyze its water resources already in place and determine how to best manage issues that affect its ability to use that water.
The Stoneridge well is one of ten such facilities serving Pleasanton’s water needs. According to past testing, this well contains PFAS that may exceed the levels determined by the State of California as “safe” when they release new criteria later this year. If this happens, there is a strong chance the well will be shut down until another treatment option can be put in place.
Losing Stoneridge as a water source will significantly impact Zone 7’s ability to meet the water needs of all its customers, including both residents and businesses that need water to operate. This would devastate businesses that have already been overwhelmed with two-plus years of a pandemic. To prevent this from happening, the business community supports an active approach to this problem.
At some point, a treatment plant will need to be constructed to deal with our PFAS water contamination issues. The Pleasanton Chamber of Commerce is writing to express our support for building a PFAS Treatment plant for the Stoneridge well at the earliest opportunity. We recognize this is a significant financial investment that, if made now, will reduce the reserves held by Zone 7. The trade-off is to fast-track construction of a plant that, once online, can be used to both distribute Stoneridge well water (which accounts for about 15% of all water managed by Zone 7) and blend it with other water sources. This will minimize (and possibly eliminate) the need for your agency to take more drastic action.
Thank you for considering our support for this decision as you determine the best course of action going forward. The business community supports your commitment to providing Pleasanton with the best quality water. Please contact the Pleasanton Chamber of Commerce with your questions or concerns.