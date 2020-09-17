Kay Ayala, Pleasanton
Nancy Allen has the experience we need with three open seats on the Pleasanton City Council due to term limits. We need Nancy’s strong business and finance background to guide us through our economic challenges. She carefully considers all aspects of the issues, makes objective decisions, and collaborates with others to achieve goals. Nancy is a proven leader and a good fit for our community. Since Nancy is not accepting donations from developers, you can trust that she has no conflict of interest. That is important in this council race.
We also need a new voice on the Pleasanton Unified School District Board of Trustees and Chong Wang is my choice. He believes in high quality educational and extracurricular programs for all students in a healthy and safe learning environment.
And for a sure bet, re-elect Steve Maher to school board.