Bill Spain, Pleasanton
Jerry Pentin has my vote for Pleasanton’s next mayor. As a councilman, Jerry has been a strong advocate for our city and has the essential experience to lead our community with strength, passion, fairness and truth. Rare is the politician who says what he means and does what he says. Jerry is that guy. His ability to collaborate with members of our community with differing views and opinions has been something I have witnessed firsthand and admire. He will keep Pleasanton a safe, welcoming community that cares. Please join me in voting for Jerry Pentin.