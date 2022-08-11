Anne Fox, Pleasanton
In the Tri-Valley, why do Dublin and Livermore have functioning, online public records repositories, but in Pleasanton, it is an entirely different story?
In August 2022, the last posted Pleasanton City Council minutes are from over six months ago — from the first week in February. What seems to be the problem with the City Council in Pleasanton seemingly being unable to approve and publish minutes of their own meetings on its Laserfiche public records website? Six months seems quite a long time to not be able to publish simple meeting minutes from government meetings.
Similarly, has the Planning Commission enacted any resolutions this entire year? Or, if indeed they have actually voted on resolutions this calendar year in 2022, why are none of these posted on the city's website?
In Pleasanton, unfortunately, even the search page at http://www.cityofpleasantonca.gov/gov/depts/manager/search.aspwith a link in the middle of the page for minutes, agenda reports, ordinances and resolutions that opens Laserfiche doesn't seem to work, generating a "This Site Can't Be Reached" error.
Pleasanton residents deserve transparency and access to public records from their local government, just like the residents of Dublin and Livermore. Sadly, perhaps transparency and public access to government records are no longer priorities for Pleasanton's elected officials.
