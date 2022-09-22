Jocelyn Combs, Pleasanton
In your Sep. 15, 2022, edition, David Jen wrote about the five story, 46 unit, SB35 project being proposed for Harrison Street in Pleasanton, which will not have customary city reviews or hearings.
One point of clarification; SB35 projects only apply to cities that, like Pleasanton, have not met their affordable housing targets. Pleasanton continues to overbuild above moderate housing and under build affordable units. As long as this continues, Pleasanton will unfortunately be subject to more SB35 projects.
