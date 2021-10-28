Anthony Beckett, Pleasanton
Is a school board acting in good faith with their employees when they vote themselves a pay raise, while refusing to do the same for the teachers they supposedly support? To put it clearly: Pleasanton Unified School District has left their teachers in contract limbo for two years, while awarding themselves a pay raise. Teachers are rightfully considering striking.
When I was looking for a place to live in the Bay Area, 25 years ago, one of the top priorities was quality of schools. Pleasanton, at the time, was a shining star in that area. For the past 20 years, the school district, in spite of the outstanding students, teachers and staff, has slowly become a less-than-ideal place to work (and by extension, to get educated). Most of you don't know that, unlike most private-sector jobs, even full-time employees pay full cost for health insurance. This means most of those who need health insurance because, for example, they are single or their spouse doesn't have it, are basically working just to be insured. Meanwhile the superintendent makes over $300,000 a year. Stark contrast.
Bad management has a cascading negative effect. Management's bad example and acting in bad faith creates a toxic work environment and trickles down to difficulty in retaining talent, which in turn leads to long-term churning of substitute teachers, which leads to, yes, a measurable impact on the students actual learning.
PUSD needs to realize what makes the district shine, and it's not the school board. And they need to fix it before the shine is irreversibly tarnished, and it's too late.