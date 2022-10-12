David Ott, Pleasanton
I attended a Pleasanton town hall on Sept. 27 to discuss the new management of the Pleasanton Senior Center by CityServe. CityServe specializes in serving the homeless population, not seniors, and herein lies the problem. Everyone in attendance wanted the senior center to continue to serve Pleasanton’s seniors. The city manager tried his best to weaken this support by splitting up those in attendance into small groups to disperse our voice. For 40 years, the senior center has successfully provided valuable services to the seniors in our community. Recently, by a false threat that the funds to support the center would disappear, the CityServe organization now manages the senior center and is proposing to use the center’s facilities to allow homeless to shower. As soon as the new CityServe organization took over, they fired all the previous senior center employees and volunteers without notice or cause. The senior center should remain as it has been, which is to serve the senior community. The citizens of Pleasanton want to support the homeless, and CityServe should partner with Axis Health, which is funded by the government, to serve the homeless and allow the senior center to flourish as a resource to our senior community.