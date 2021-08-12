Ian Kaye, Livermore
I am writing this letter to state my opinion on the proposed Eden Development in downtown Livermore. It’s an idea being forced upon us: it needs refinement and belongs at a different location. We must preserve the downtown charm of our city, and continue to run Livermore well. Do we want to be the next Bay Area city overrun with traffic, crime, homelessness and poorly thought-out city planning?
1. 130 units composed of a mix of 1–3-bedroom apartments with 130 parking spots. The math adds up to MORE CONGESTION.
2. “Local healthcare workers, public safety personnel and school staff” WILL NOT MEET INCOME ELIGIBILITY. So, is this just a subsidy for downtown restaurants? This plan is basically subsidizing low-income housing that belongs in a different location.
3. Local residents do NOT SUPPORT the Eden plan. The bait and switch are not what we voted for. We are already putting up lots of housing in the old Groth Brothers lot. The buildings under construction are ominously large when seen in person, and will obviously add more congestion. Putting Eden on top of that will create even more urban disfunction.
4. The “public park” wedged in the middle of the low-income apartments will not be an inviting place - NO ONE WILL WANT TO RELAX in someone else’s back yard. We need the park that was part of the plan.
When I listened in on the City Hall meeting, I heard people and special interest groups WHO DON’T LIVE IN LIVERMORE state their support and heard very few actual residents state support for the current plan. In my day-to-day life as a resident here in Livermore, I have yet to meet a single person in favor of the current plan.
The plan was developed by people with no interest in preserving our small-town charm and is being forced upon us. The plan needs an update to address what RESIDENTS OF LIVERMORE WANT FOR OUR CITY. We all understand that low-income housing is an issue, so let’s address that without destroying downtown!