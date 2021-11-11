Alan Burnham, Livermore
A recent proposal for a five-story mixed-use building three blocks from Main Street in Pleasanton should be a wakeup call for those continuing to try to delay or kill the Eden project in Livermore. The Pleasanton project is permitted under state law even though it conflicts with Pleasanton zoning, and state law trumps local zoning.
Concerning the legal challenge to the Livermore Eden Project, the first judge and a three-judge appellate court recently agreed that the Save Livermore Downtown (SLD) lawsuit was simply a tactic to delay affordable housing and required SLD to post a $500,000 bond to continue in case SLD is ultimately held liable for damages to Eden.
The Eden design may not be what everyone wants, but it is a good project. It was designed to Livermore zoning requirements, which are more stringent than required by state law. In fact, if costs escalate because of legal delays, Eden could proceed under state law and build up to a seven-story complex without underground parking, which would be a big inconvenience for others seeking downtown parking.
The situation reminds me of the strict parent who tells their child, “Stop whining or I’ll give you something to really cry about.” The problem is that the legal system will spank not only the Independent letter writers but all Livermore residents. It is time to return to reality.