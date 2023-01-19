Brian Sanborn, Pleasanton
It appears that a regular contributor to this page has traded his MAGA hat for one of the tin foil variety. And he makes his case with (cue the deep echoing voice) the twitter files. Ah, Twitter. That septic tank of misinformation, lies, hate and whack-job conspiracy theories. And he backs it up by citing...Facebook! That other fountain of wisdom and truth. All while disparaging the “mainstream media”. You know, the one that still employs fact checkers and can be sued for publishing known false information. The carnival barkers on twitter can spew their vitriol with no such jeopardy.
Your writer states that the Biden administration, and all democrats, are a threat to democracy. This just two years after Trump, who lost the 2020 election by seven million votes, goaded a couple thousand of his most loyal MAGA thugs and traitors to storm the seat of our democracy. Thay bludgeoned and bloodied an out manned Capitol police force, did millions of dollars of damages to the building and forced our duly elected representatives, of both parties, to flee for their lives. Hmmm, who is the threat to democracy?
I do hope your writer and his MAGA pals can manage to crawl out of the rabbit hole of insane conspiracy theories they seem to have fallen into, but...but wait. Maybe Sandy Hook was a hoax and the 22 innocent children slaughtered by a maniac with an assault rifle were just crisis actors. And maybe there is a pizza joint in Maryland whose basement is filled with Satan worshipping pedophile Democrats armed with Jewish space lasers, and... no. Please no. Please just make it stop!