Brian Sanborn, Pleasanton 

It appears that a regular contributor to this page has traded his MAGA hat for one of the tin foil variety. And he makes his case with (cue the deep echoing voice) the twitter files. Ah, Twitter. That septic tank of misinformation, lies, hate and whack-job conspiracy theories. And he backs it up by citing...Facebook! That other fountain of wisdom and truth. All while disparaging the “mainstream media”. You know, the one that still employs fact checkers and can be sued for publishing known false information. The carnival barkers on twitter can spew their vitriol with no such jeopardy.  