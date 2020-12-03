Maenya Vlasoff, Livermore
The following is what The Independent presumes to be a letter directed to the county/city officials:
The scenic beauty, natural habitat and open space of North Livermore Valley belong to all of us and must be preserved for future generations
I respectfully request that you reject the Aramis project for the following reasons:
1) No public need requires the construction of the Aramis power plant in North Livermore Valley. The Aramis plant does not increase Alameda County's energy resilience as it will be connected to PG&E's power grid and 75% of the power will be conveyed to San Francisco. Alameda County can generate greater renewable energy and preserve scarce agricultural land by promoting the installation of solar panels on rooftops of home and businesses, over parking lots and next to freeways.
At a minimum, Alameda County should first complete a solar-mapping project and study to determine what areas pose the least conflict with wildlife habitat, open space and agricultural land before authorizing any industrial solar power plants in unincorporated Alameda County.
2) The Aramis solar power plant is not properly related to other land uses in North Livermore Valley. Under voter-approved Measure D, the agricultural lands of Alameda County, including North Livermore, are to be preserved, enhanced and protected from “excessive, badly located and harmful development.” Commercial electricity power generation does not exist today in North Livermore Valley and solar power plants are not an agricultural use of the land.
3) If permitted, the Aramis solar plant will be materially detrimental to the public welfare and injurious to property in the neighborhood. The Environmental Impact Report concludes the Aramis project will have a significant and unavoidable negative impact on the scenic beauty of North Livermore Valley. Moreover, the Aramis solar project will obliterate habitat for special-status species. The land is also a wildlife corridor important to the biodiversity of Alameda and Contra Costa Counties.
4) The Aramis solar plant is contrary to the character and standards established for North Livermore Valley. The valley is designated as an agricultural district. Farming, cattle grazing and the raising of other farm animals is impossible on land covered with solar photovoltaic panels.
In conclusion, North Livermore Valley is an agricultural area and should remain one. Please reject the application of the Aramis solar power plant and lithium-ion battery station.
Thank you for your time in this matter. May you and your families stay happy, safe and healthy.