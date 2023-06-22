Donna Cabanne, Livermore

On Monday June 26th, the Livermore City Council will consider a new Airport Development and Leasing Policy. Did you know Santa Clara County and Kaiser Permanente commissioned a study of children living/attending school near the Reed-Hillview Airport? The findings released in August 2021 linked the ongoing use of leaded aviation gas with elevated lead exposure in children living near Reid-Hillview. The CDC states: “No safe blood lead level in children has been identified. Even low levels of lead in blood have been shown to affect IQ, ability to pay attention, and academic achievement.” Because of these findings, Santa Clara County banned the sale of leaded aviation fuel in January 2022.