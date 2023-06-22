On Monday June 26th, the Livermore City Council will consider a new Airport Development and Leasing Policy. Did you know Santa Clara County and Kaiser Permanente commissioned a study of children living/attending school near the Reed-Hillview Airport? The findings released in August 2021 linked the ongoing use of leaded aviation gas with elevated lead exposure in children living near Reid-Hillview. The CDC states: “No safe blood lead level in children has been identified. Even low levels of lead in blood have been shown to affect IQ, ability to pay attention, and academic achievement.” Because of these findings, Santa Clara County banned the sale of leaded aviation fuel in January 2022.
What parallels can we draw between Reid-Hillview and Livermore Airport? The number of take-offs/landings at Livermore Airport was 193,612 from 2/1/2022 to 1/31/2023 --- roughly equivalent to Reid-Hillview Airport. 309,300 gallons of 100LL fuel were sold at Livermore Airport in the 12 months ending 1/31/23. 100 LL fuel is the single largest source of airborne lead emissions, representing 70% of lead released into the environment.
The FAA invited Reid-Hillview to be a demonstration project examining best practices for airports transitioning to unleaded aviation fuel. Because of the similarities between Livermore and Reid-Hillview, shouldn’t we ask the Livermore City Council to ban the sale of leaded aviation fuel and to apply to become the second demonstration project to accelerate the transition to unleaded aviation fuel?
Concerned about the health of our children??
1. Please email the City Council and ask them to reject the airport development policy as written and to apply to the FAA to become a demonstration project:
2. Share this information with your neighbors.
3. Please attend the Livermore City Council Meeting June 26th starting at 7pm ---Livermore City Council Chambers, 1016 S. Livermore Ave., Livermore. You can also attend by zoom. The zoom link will be printed on the June 26th agenda.
Your comments can be short: Reject the “Airport Development Policy as written” or “Modify the new Airport Policy to ban leaded aviation fuel”. Your personal experiences concerning airport noise and leaded fuel are powerful!!!
This Airport Policy will affect our quality of life for years. With your input, we can create a safer and more environmentally sound airport policy.