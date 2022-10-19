Craig Eicher, Pleasanton
As Pleasanton’s retired interim police chief, I dedicated my career to enhance public safety in our wonderful community. It is critical we continue to focus on providing a safe community for YOU — our residents, schools and businesses. I know firsthand how we face growing challenges in today’s world. Our geography along 580 and 680 is a blessing but also a challenge, with easy access for those wishing to victimize our community. It is through my 32 years of dedicated service and experience in keeping Pleasanton safe that I strongly encourage you to vote for DEAN WALLACE in District 1 and JOEL LIU in District 3. They represent sound, thoughtful approaches to public safety, have each been endorsed by your Pleasanton Police Officers’ Association and they understand that supporting our department with respectful listing and dialogue is supporting our community. Please visit their websites to learn more (www.deanwallace.com and www.votejoelliu.com) and please vote.