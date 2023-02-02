Carol Garberson, Livermore
Native plants are both drought tolerant and provide vital food for wildlife, including birds, butterflies and caterpillars, which non-native drought tolerant plants do not. Populations of birds and butterflies have been plummeting for decades. Many species will be lost entirely if we don’t change how we landscape our yards and other open spaces. Both birds and butterflies require caterpillars. If you don’t have caterpillars, you don’t have butterflies. If you don’t have caterpillars, you don’t have birds. Caterpillars are soft bodied – necessary for baby birds. One nest of baby chickadees requires 6000 to 9000 caterpillars during the 2 weeks before they leave the nest. Without enough soft bodied caterpillars, the nestlings will not survive, and numbers of birds will continue to decline.
Caterpillars evolved with specific native plants and can’t eat other plants. Non-natives provide no food at all for caterpillars. Native plants have been replaced with non-natives and lawns which, along with the widespread use of pesticides and herbicides, have resulted in plummeting populations of both birds and butterflies. Butterfly/bird gardens need to include native plants with both flowering plants with nectar for adult butterflies and the specific native plants needed for caterpillars. Most caterpillars drop from the plants they feed on to form chrysalises in soil or leaf litter. To restore populations of birds and butterflies landscaping must have more than 30% native plants and layered planting with leaf litter to protect the soil needed for chrysalises to mature. Obviously avoid using pesticides and herbicides.
We can make a real difference by planting more than 30% of our yards with native plants, the more the better. Putting natives with layered planting along bike paths, around schools and businesses, in parks, etc. can create the interconnecting environment to support butterflies and birds.
Calscape.org has information about native plants in California including how many caterpillars are supported by each. Look for those that are food sources for the most caterpillars.
Bringingbackthenativesgardentour.net has links to native plant resources, as well as links to great talks by Dr. Doug Tallamy from the University of Delaware. You Tube has an outstanding talk by Doug Tallamy, “Nature’s Best Hope.” His talks are entertaining, full of information on why it is so very important to use native plants, and he is inspiring, showing that each one of us can make a real difference in restoring some balance in our environment.