Lisa Lagorio, Livermore
There is a clear choice for Mayor offered to us citizens of Livermore in the election in November. John Marchand is my choice. John has demonstrated his passion for protecting and enhancing our quality of life in Livermore for decades. As an example, he has never wavered in his support for public safety. That is priority # 1 in our community. He keeps it front and center. He has developed essential alliances with decision makers all over the Tri-Valley and beyond so that he remains influential in protecting Livermore’s interest in regional and statewide issues. I believe this task is becoming vastly more important as the area continues to grow. John understands every facet of the operation of our city. There is virtually no component of city governance that he is not competent to administer. John has a proven track record. He not only identifies important issues that will affect our well-being he consistently does something about them. He is a very deliberate leader. He is respectful of all points of view and consistently makes decisions with a community wide perspective in mind. Please vote in November and vote for John Marchand for Mayor.