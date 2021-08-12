Ramona Krausnick, Dublin
For the well-being of all Californians, please keep our Democratic Governor Newsom in office. 2020 was a horrible year for him, as well as for all Californians. He dealt with a new out of control pandemic that resulted in lockdowns and restrictions that saved our lives pre-vaccine; out of control fires that destroyed homes, businesses and lives; toxic air from the fires; unemployment due to the pandemic; political opponents who cared only for themselves; and now 2021 a recall election spawned by Republican pro-Trump supporters who have donated money to try to get him out of office.
Governor Newsom knew what to do in all of these situations and he took charge, worked with health departments, fire departments, businesses and is helping us and our economy recover. Look at the states with Republican governors in the Midwest and South – look at the messes they have created in their states – do you want the same for the people of California?
Wake up and smell what the Republicans are trying to do here in California. God forbid we should ever have a Republican Governor in California!