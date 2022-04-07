Katherine Kozioziemski, Livermore
I want to urge all voters in Livermore to vote yes on Measure A. With 3 children in Livermore Schools, I am so thrilled at the quality education my students are receiving. It brings me joy when my elementary students come home and tell me about the new concepts and exploration they discovered in their science classes. When I tell friends outside our district about programs like Green Engineering at LHS, they are amazed at what our district is able to offer, much in thanks to our community’s commitment to fund our schools.
As you may know, Livermore receives significantly less funding than our neighboring districts of Dublin and Pleasanton, yet the cost of living for our teachers and our student’s needs for a quality education is the same. Measure A funds the ability to maintain and bring in new technology as well as maintain small class sizes.
This is such a small price to pay as a citizen in Livermore and reading the language of the measure, provides several exceptions in the event there is an economic hardship to continue to pay this tax, including an exemption for seniors. There is an oversight committee dedicated to ensure the money goes into the classrooms where it’s intended. Plus, it is a source of funding our district can rely on, rather than playing the state guessing game of how much our schools will get from year to year.
Last weekend, I volunteered my time to deliver Yes on Measure A signs to households who requested a sign. It warmed my heart to see households of every makeup, whose children had long graduated out of K12 education to families with baskets of sidewalk chalk out front. We are a community that cares about funding quality education.
Please join parents, teachers and community leaders in voting Yes on Measure A.