Peg Folta, Livermore
I encourage every Livermore citizen to exercise your right to vote and put your imprint on the city, county, and state. I hope you will join me in voting for John Marchand for Mayor. John has what you look for in a candidate: experience, knowledge, and a drive to get things done. What I am most impressed about John is his passion and love for Livermore and the deep knowledge he has of all aspects of the city. He is a civil servant at heart and his primary mission is to keep Livermore the wonderful city it is for all its citizens. John has no hidden agendas. He has had a long sustaining and positive impact on the city by working with representatives from across the city and all demographics, as well as working with neighboring cities, the county, the state, and the country. He has a collaborative nature, seeks out input, and listens to all. He is able to retain, consider and act to produce results based on what he learns. Those who know John attest to his honesty and integrity. He is respected and trusted, which is evident by his very long list of endorsements from a broad spectrum of people. These are the qualities I look for in a leader. Please join me in ensuring our city remains the special place it is.