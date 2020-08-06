I have enjoyed walking around downtown Livermore because of the mask ordinance. It makes me feel more secure in this time of pandemic.
I want to thank all the people who are wearing masks in downtown Livermore. Thank you so much for caring about your fellow citizens enough to inconvenience yourself a little bit to protect others from dying in a horrible way from this virus. I personally am grateful for these caring people because like many older people, if I get COVID-19, I will most likely die. That is a frightening thought that many grapple with every day.
Please, if you care at all for other people, wear a mask, if you don't already do so. I thank you and all the people in Livermore will thank you too.