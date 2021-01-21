Gary Bausch, Livermore
"I think it's important that we're not only looking at helping small businesses by throwing money at them, but also by encouraging our residents to shop locally,” Brittni Kiick is quoted in the Independent on Jan. 14, 2021.
"Throwing money." Spoken like a true liberal. Someday politicians might get it that "throwing money" at an issue is not always the way to solve it. Trish Munro, just because for both legal and health reasons the city can't allow restaurants to open, does not mean you are right. If unelected health officials and politicians would put some honest thought into this, many businesses that are closed (many that will not ever reopen) could be reopened with common sense rules and guidelines. With these businesses not open, people not working who is going to provide all this money via taxes, you so freely want to throw around.
You need to seriously rethink how you are going about this. And all you good citizens who think being made to wear a mask violates your rights, please, when out in public wear a mask out of common decency for others, until we get a handle on this.