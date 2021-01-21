Livermore, CA (94550)

Today

Mostly clear skies this evening will give way to cloudy skies and rain overnight. Low 44F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Mostly clear skies this evening will give way to cloudy skies and rain overnight. Low 44F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.