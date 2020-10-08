Teresa Miller, Livermore
President Trump's Pledge to America's Workers has resulted in employers committing to train more than 4 million Americans.
[Prior to the coronavirus pandemic] 95 percent of U.S. manufacturers are optimistic about the future, the highest ever.
[Prior to the coronavirus pandemic]. As a result of the Republican tax bill, small businesses will have the lowest top marginal tax rate in more than 80 years.
Record number of regulations eliminated that hurt small businesses.
Signed welfare reform requiring able-bodied adults who don't have children to work or look for work if they rely on welfare.
Under Trump, the FDA approved more affordable generic drugs than ever before in history.
Reformed Medicare program to stop hospitals from overcharging low- income seniors on their drugs saving seniors hundred of millions of dollars this year alone.
Signed Right-To-Try legislation allowing terminally ill patients to try experimental treatment that wasn’t allowed before.
Secured $6 billion in new funding to fight the opioid epidemic.
Signed VA Choice Act and VA Accountability Act, expanded VA telehealth services, walk-in-clinics, and same-day urgent primary and mental health care.
U.S oil production recently reached an all-time high, so we are less dependent on oil from the Middle East.