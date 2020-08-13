It’s easy to bash President Trump using the popular buzz words of today: race baiting, conspiracy theories, and referring to Trump supporters as “they.”
What race baiting? What conspiracy theories? Why not “Trump supporters” instead of “they?” It would seem that this type of bashing should be backed up with facts.
Here are some facts about what President Trump has done: He has signed a law making animal cruelty a federal felony; he signed a law abolishing gag orders on pharmacists that prevented them from sharing money saving information; he signed the Save our Seas Act, which provides $10 million per year to clean tons of plastic and garbage from the oceans; he signed an executive order that forces healthcare providers to disclose the cost of their services so Americans can comparison shop.
Since his election, we experienced all-time record sales during the 2019 holidays; prior to the coronavirus pandemic, manufacturing jobs were growing at the fastest rate in more than 30 years; prior to the coronavirus pandemic, household income hit the highest level ever recorded; prior to the coronavirus pandemic, we had the lowest unemployment rate ever recorded.
This is just a small sampling of the many positive accomplishments that President Trump has achieved since he took the office as president. Explaining the unwillingness of many people to give him credit where credit is due is impossible. Explaining the unwillingness of many people to give courtesy space for Trump supporters to express opposite opinions without incurring insults such as betrayed, abandoned, misled, lack of morality, and lack of reasoning is beyond puzzling and also impossible to explain.