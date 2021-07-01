John Marchand, Livermore
There was a half-page ad that ran in a recent Independent that falsely claims the City is ignoring toxic waste under the site that was approved for Veterans Park and Eden Housing. Very simply, that is not true. The ad’s purpose is to create fear and distrust in our community by using the instantly recognizable symbol for radioactive contamination. This is part of a carefully-crafted misinformation campaign. The truth is, there is no radioactive contamination on this site.
I spent my career as a chemist, protecting the safety of our drinking water. Part of that job was ensuring that our water was safe from underground contamination and also monitoring toxic waste sites. In 1996, when serving on the Zone 7 Water Board, we were notified of the plumes of MtBE that were under this Lucky site. Contrary to the misinformation in the Independent ad, this is not new information. There is also lead, arsenic and other hydrocarbons. Just like there have been toxic chemicals for forty years under what will become Livermorium Plaza. For eight years, the City has fought Chevron to get that site cleaned up and it will be cleaned up before the City starts construction on the new park. It is just like the City knew about the toxic soil contamination that was left behind under the Groth site across the street. That was also mitigated before construction started. That is what is going to happen at the Eden site before construction starts.
If the members of this “group of many names” truly believed that this site was as contaminated as they claim, then they should instead support the site remaining a parking lot and a parking garage and never becoming a park where children would play. Contrary to what the ad states, the knowledge of the chemicals on these sites is nothing new and it was not unknown. They will be mitigated. What is new is this on-going toxic attack against our elected City Council.
Sadly, if there are new toxins, quite simply, they are solely from this toxic campaign of misinformation that is trying to poison our community.