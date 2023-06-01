Brian McFann, Livermore
Today I was almost hit by a car while crossing a downtown street in a crosswalk with the “walk” signal. The car that almost hit me was making a left-hand turn from second street onto “L” and came straight at me before braking and veering to avoid hitting me and the two pedestrians that were behind me. The driver then yelled at me before driving off, as if it was in some way my fault that she had to slow down to avoid hitting me. I walk every day in the old part of town (south of First) and almost every day I am nearly hit by some driver who doesn’t seem to understand or accept that pedestrians have the right of way in a crosswalk. It has got so bad that I don’t even want to walk downtown anymore. Many drivers evidently don’t understand that they are not allowed to drive through a crosswalk when a pedestrian is anywhere in the cross, not just when a pedestrian is in their path. They evidently do not know that they are supposed to stop and remain stopped until the pedestrian has safely crossed the street, that they are not allowed to go barreling through the crosswalk, as long as they can expect to narrowly miss the pedestrian, according to their own estimate of the pedestrian’s speed and position while crossing the street. Drivers must stop until the pedestrian has finished crossing the street. Stopping while a pedestrian is anywhere in the crosswalk contributes to the safety of the pedestrian, because it alerts other drivers that a pedestrian is in the crosswalk and that they also need to stop. And it is the law. The Livermore police need to enforce the law and educate drivers about this by pulling them over and ticketing them whenever they fail to stop for a pedestrian in a crosswalk. Police are not doing enough to protect the safety of pedestrians, and somebody is going to get killed if they don’t start doing it.