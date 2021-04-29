Paul Stone, Dublin
Defund the police.
Fine.
Let's try a little experiment first. Every police officer, sheriff's deputy, and highway patrolman in our country should go out on strike for two weeks. And no private security for the likes of pols (sic) and Hollywood celebrities.
If I were a betting man, I'd be willing to bet the farm that there would be a great hue and cry nationwide to bring law enforcement back whether in the city, the suburbs, or rural America. (Actually, it probably would only take a couple of days.)
But wait. This has already been tried. Check out the Boston police strike of 1919. Hint: It didn't turn out well for Bostonians (that is, for the law-abiding ones).