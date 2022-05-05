Elizabeth M. Judge, Livermore
Publishers and editors of small newspapers seem to think it acceptable to make changes in signed letters to the editor without the permission of the writer. This is unnecessary to protect the papers from liability since the policies always state that the letters are opinions of the writers and not those of the paper. There is also the right of the papers to print or not to print any letters submitted.
Any misspelled word could be left alone as the author’s mistake or “sic” put in parenthesis could be added. If there is any “clarification” necessary, it should be done as an editor’s note at the end of the letter in case the “clarification” is wrong. It is arrogant to change what someone else writes and in the past that practice has resulted in adding mistakes, not clarifying them.
Just because several papers have the habit of making changes without permission does not make it OK. Of course, writers have the right not to submit letters until this policy changes. What would happen if those who agree would cease submitting them?