John Zukosk, Pleasanton
The hypocrisy of California’s political elites should be applauded.
Californians are no strangers to coronavirus lockdowns. The Golden State’s political elite have severely locked down and overly restricted the actions of residents for longer than any other government in the world. The actions of Gavin Newsom (French Laundry fiasco I), Nancy Pelosi (Hair Blowout-Gate), and big city mayor such as Sam Licardo (Thanksgiving Gone Bad) and London Breed (French Laundry Fiasco II) have decimated tens of thousands of businesses, eliminated millions of jobs, and exponentially increased our homeless population.
Yet these same out of touch political elites don’t follow their own destructive rules. Some could say it’s because they don’t actually believe that the risk of catching or dying from complications related to COVID-19 are as severe as we have been led to believe. Others might say that these are isolated events and that the message is what matters - “COVID kills.”
However, I’d take a slightly different angle. Maybe this hypocrisy is a good thing. Maybe Pelosi, Newsom, Licardo, and Breed are leading by example. If they aren’t afraid to go about their lives as if COVID-19 never happened, maybe we should feel comfortable returning to our normal lives. Sure, there may retain some of the sensible practices such as sanitizing surfaces and staying attuned to our health. Those just make sense.
But I’m asking you - why should we live in a “new normal” when we can have the real thing?