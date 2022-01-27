Robin Hill, Livermore
As our Ex-Mayor John Marchand so distastefully ranted in last week’s letter to the editor, he characterized our group Making A Better Livermore, “Bad Theater.” Marchand was looking for a point person of the group to start doxing online, as he does so well to other groups he opposes in this town.
Marchand’s unethical rant truly showed his true colors loud and clear. For a person, whom this City’s leadership was recently under, to go on a public tirade not only in this paper, but on Facebook and Nextdoor, it must make you wonder why he is so deeply bothered by citizens using our voices. A true leader would encourage and support every citizen having their right to their opinion.
Making A Better Livermore is simply a group of concerned citizens that have bonded together over our concerns that the current (and past) City leadership is taking our beloved City in the wrong direction. We are NOT part of Save Livermore Downtown, as much as Marchand likes to group everyone under one umbrella to discredit them. We oppose some decisions that the current City Government is making and are actively voicing our concerns to other Livermore residents so they can make informed decisions themselves come this 2022 election.
As the Ex-Mayor of our great city, one would have thought that Marchand might have stopped to talk and discuss the issues at hand and offer some insight as to concerns that the Citizens have, since he seemingly has such an active role still. If he was the standup leader he claims to have been, he would care some citizens have concerns and respect their positions and the right to free speech. He would encourage the current Mayor and City Council to engage in discussions and feedback on the direction of the city versus ignoring what they don’t like to hear.
However, Marchand has taken up the Master of Ceremonies position of this city government, as he is front and center at every important City meeting, to be the current leader’s cheerleader and he’s taken to be the online cyber-bully to shut down anyone that doesn’t fall into step with his own and the current leaders’ thoughts.
So, ask yourself, is this the “political theater” that you expected from the once Livermore Mayor Marchand and the current City Council and Mayor? We are not their puppets.