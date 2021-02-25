Robin Hill, Livermore
Shame on the Independent for the piece on Rep Swalwell sharing his Trial "Perspective". Mr. Swalwell is a disgrace to our nation. He aided China with his relationship with the Spy for years and now is preaching ethics he stands for? The "evidence" at that mockery of a trial was completely fabricated by cutting out factual data. It was as good as a made for Hollywood drama movie … Shame on these politicians for living up to their sleazy reputations. They are the reason an outsider like Trump was supported by so many, a good majority of the American People are sick and tired of the politician's rhetoric "do as we say, not as we do".