Rich Buckley, Livermore
My silly notions for buying part of Legacy Partners’ project? “Rich, your simplistic notion of just buying a portion of the Legacy Housing project for the city to fulfill its moderate rental housing obligation, just so we can keep open a grand central park on the old Lucky store site has a major problem. They’ll be too nice and too plush for the city’s moderate rental housing budget.”
Response:
Areas of possible cost savings and revenue:
(1) Instead of high-end appliances, accept lower cost appliances. Look for other trade down opportunities as well.
(2) Instead of a landscaping budget around Veterans Park allocated to Eden Housing for its fair share, transfer it to maintaining its fair share of our large community park.
(3) Instead of risky experimental low to nonexistent parking for the Eden Housing mess of a design being placed on the monstrosity building currently planned by the city, buy the market rate housing allocations delivered in the Legacy Partners project, simultaneously draft a monthly rental charge for tenants’= extra vehicle parking on the city units.
(4) Instead of trying to pay for and micro-manage the design of Eden Housing fiasco on the old Lucky store site, a design that has cast a bad taste along with apologies in everyone from Eden Housing, to their architects, to all us critics, hire the same designer to customize and tweak new trade-down finishing specs off the Legacy Partners plans, and hire Eden Housing to manage the project.
(5) Instead of leaving the existing mayor to appear in the light of a political opportunist who bait and switched us during the election, put a phase one effort into the task of seriously looking into alternative housing sites and open Central Park. Include the city attorney in the task.
(6) Capture $-Millions by updating the city’s excess properties and start an attractive liquidation plan utilizing some of that revenue to mitigate our costs.
(7) Facing the challenge together https://www.bitchute.com/video/GSjbxwhz1749/