Michael B., Livermore
I am writing this editorial for two reasons. One, because I believe Proposition G will open the way for pot farming in Livermore. I could be wrong. If I am wrong, no need to print this. But doesn’t it open up ideal conditions for pot farming? If the majority of Livermore citizens want pot farming in Livermore, then okay. But I feel the majority do not and are being deceived, because the Proposition does not reveal this fact. I’ve lived in Livermore for the past 13 years and before that Pleasanton since 1974. So, the Tri-valley is my home. I would like to hear from Livermore residents on their opinion. Pot or no pot? That is the question. Thank you for considering my editorial.