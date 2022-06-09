Teresa Miller, Livermore
Do you remember the Great Cranberry Scare of 1959? I do. The Power of Arther Fleming, the Secretary of the Dept of HEW (Health Education and Welfare), set off a food panic with the help of the media at the time: radio, newspaper and maybe a TV.
As silly/crazy as that was, on a political scale, here in Our Town, power tends to corrupt, too.
This absolute power this (City Council) holds has added to the damage our downtown is forced to absorb. There is the fiasco on the old (Groth Brothers) lot on First St and now a project called Eden on our small downtown plot.
So here we are with another edict by a (City Council) that has the Power.
It is said that absolute power corrupts absolutely.
Then of course there is The Quid Pro Quo of it all. There is always that.