Molly Alexander, Livermore
Unfortunate for us, Mary Puthoff retired from her position as Director of the American Indian Center, Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District this last June.
Creative, inspirational and exceptional are only a few adjectives that describe Mary.
In 1972, Mary left her Lakota Tribe in South Dakota, attended UC Berkeley and created the American Indian Center. With her vast knowledge, Mary inspired hundreds of children to learn about their tribes with pride.
Mary is exceptional, because she treats each person she meets with her warm and welcome heart. Mary of the Lakota tribe has given us a vast amount of her knowledge, and we hope to pass it on to others.
We miss Mary, but I’m sure she will allow us to consult with and learn more from her.
