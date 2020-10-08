Greg Scott, Livermore
No matter what your politics, thoughts or feelings about President Trump, we need for him to have a speedy recovery.
If the thinking was our nation was in bad shape previously, it certainly is not better with a physically sick and incapacitated president. It could be a "the-dog-ate-my-homework" - or at least President Trump's last debate preparations - strategic and tactical political ploy, though I doubt it. The situation is the result of delusional ignorance, perhaps stemming from the Sept. 26 White House Rose Garden presentation, without masks and adequate social distancing, of Supreme Court nominee Judge Barrett, who herself has been infected with SARS-CoV-2 before, but does not test positive now.
The president has PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) tested positive with SARS-CoV-2 and has symptoms of COVID-19, the disease from SARS-CoV-2. One can be infected with SARS-CoV-2 and not have the disease COVID-19. One cannot have COVID-19 without being infected with SARS-CoV-2.
An analogy would be HIV, the human immunodeficiency virus, and AIDS, the acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, which is the late-stage symptoms of the HIV infection. One can be infected with HIV and not have AIDS. One cannot have AIDS without being infected with HIV. HIV is a retrovirus, not a coronavirus, like SARS-CoV-2.
SARS-CoV-2 is a coronavirus of lineage B in the genus betacoronavirus. It is one of seven coronaviruses that can infect humans, of which four cause 30 percent of common colds. The "memory T" cells of the human adaptive immune system have a relatively short existence to coronaviruses, with one research study having noted a half-life of 73 days.
SARS-CoV-2 enters the body primarily through the nasal passage via respiratory droplets or aerosols. Respiratory droplets drop to the ground and/or surfaces by gravity. Viruses that are on surfaces are called fomites. Getting infected by SARS-CoV-2 from surfaces is highly unlikely, because of the low virus viability, longevity and viral load (population) of fomites, though I do not want to discourage the ‘hygiene theater’ of the pandemic.
Aerosols float in the air for a considerable time because of their small size, and thus carry very little viral load, which they can make up for in particle numbers.
Please be smart about this and wear a mask as much as you can, maintain social distancing, and wash your hands well and frequently. Please pray for the speedy recovery of our president!