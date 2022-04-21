Greg Scott, Livermore
Dr. Emma Smart, an ecologist, was arrested last Thursday at a climate disruption protest by climate scientists in the United Kingdom. She is being held without bail and is on a hunger strike.
"What kind of world do we live in when scientists are forced to put themselves into positions of arrest and hunger strike to be heard?" (Dr. Smart's husband).
Most of us are apathetic about the climate-disruption crisis and the inseparable biodiversity-loss crisis. This lack of attention will change, perhaps too late. Recently an ice sheet the size of Los Angeles collapsed in East Antarctica, which is colder than West Antarctica. There are enormous glaciers in East Antarctica that are destined to raise the sea level drastically.
West Antarctica has the deepest trough on the planet not filled by liquid water. This canyon now has sea water underneath its mostly ice content.
So what? It will be a grave concern when the largest container port on Earth - Shanghai - is flooded. Shanghai ships 47 million 20-foot-equivalents per year (at least before the COVID-19 lockdown of 25 million). The People's Republic of China is one-third of the world's manufacturing.
Already humanity is reeling from the effects of sea-level rise. Refugees in the Sundarbans - a low elevation area at the confluence of the Padma, Brahmaputra and Meghna Rivers on the Bay of Bengal - are fleeing in droves to Kolkata (formerly Calcutta) from the intrusion of the high salt waters. One-third of the 14 million in Kolkata's metropolitan area already are homeless or live in shanties in a place where it rains 4 inches a day more frequently from climate disruption.
Climate disruption and biodiversity loss will also bring lower food production. It is projected that corn yields are to be 10% less by the end of the century. Corn is the highest absolute yield of any agricultural crop. Rice too, by research, is to have lower yields. Rice is 45% of all the caloric intake of humanity. How will this fare on a planet of 10 million humans?
Solutions are considered without adequate biodiversity-loss regards. What good is solar power on a dead Earth?
We are in trouble - all of us - with regard to the intertwined climate disruption and biodiversity loss crises. At least Dr. Smart had the courage to warn us to take well-evaluated action(s), not failure.