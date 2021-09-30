Grace Clark, Livermore
As our democracy hangs by a thread, we can expect our elections in ’22 and ’24 to be extraordinarily bitter and potentially violent.
White Christian supremacists have propagated Trump’s “Big Lie,” and convinced a large fraction of the electorate that our elections are rigged against the GOP. Simultaneously, key red state legislatures have changed their election laws so the GOP can always win, regardless of how the electorate actually votes. Vladimir Putin is licking his chops.
When non-GOP voters realize that their votes were nullified, they will (or should) furiously protest. Both sides will scream, “Fraud!” Nobody will trust our constitutional republic. The potential for violence is enormous.
Putin, Trump and GOP leaders are rapidly implementing their plan to install a white theocratic fascist autocracy - while the complicit Supreme Court helps them, and the feckless Democrats watch passively.
We are on track to squander the sacrifices of our ancestors.