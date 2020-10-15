Jan Brovont, Livermore
Signed the most comprehensive childhood cancer legislation ever into law, which will advance childhood cancer research and improve treatments.
The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act signed into law by Trump doubled the maximum amount of the child tax credit available to parents and lifted the income limit so more people could claim it.
It also created a new tax credit for other dependents.
In 2018, President Trump signed into law a $2.4 billion funding increase for the Child Care and Development Fund, providing a total of 8.1 billion to States to fund childcare for low income families.
The Child and Dependent Care Tax Credit (CDCT C) signed into law by Trump provides a tax credit equal to 20 to 35% of child care expenses, $3,000 per child and $6,000 per family + Flexible Spending Accounts (FSAs) allow you to set aside up to $5,000 in pre-tax $ to use for child care.
In 2019 President Donald Trump signed the Autism Collaboration, Accountability, Research, Education and Support Act (CARES) into law which allocates $1.8 billion in funding over the next five years to help people with autism spectrum disorder and to help their families.
In 2019 President Trump signed into law two funding packages providing nearly $19 million in new funding for Lupus specific research and education programs, as well, an additional $41.7 billion in funding for the National institutes of Health (NIH), the most Lupus funding EVER.
Another upcoming accomplishment to add: In the next week or two Trump will be signing the first major anti-robo call law in decades called the TRACED Act (Telephone Robo call Abuse Criminal Enforcement and Deterrence.) 0nce it's the law, the TRACED Act will extend the period of time the FCC has to catch & punish those who intentionally break telemarketing restrictions. The bill also requires voice service providers to develop framework to verify calls are legitimate before they reach your home.
Prior to the coronavirus pandemic] US stock market continually hit all-time record highs.
Kosovo recently gave President Trump the Order of Freedom for his role in securing a deal with Serbia.
President Trump was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize by Sweden, Norway and Australia for his extraordinary peace doctrine for Abraham Accords Peace Agreement: Treaty of Peace, Diplomatic Relations and full Normalization between the United Arab Emirates and the State of Israel.