A vote for Mony Nop, Carol Wahrer, and Ben Barrientos for mayor and city council will help preserve Livermore’s historical legacy of wide-open spaces, un-crowded low-profile development, and a small-town feel that is rare to find.
Livermore’s inviting downtown evolved over parts of three centuries. The past two city councils have approved measures that destruct and erase that small town legacy. We need elected officials that will value and maintain Livermore’s past
Vote in November to replace the old, and install new elected officials. These candidates have all worked and served in Livermore for years. They will establish measures that will enhance a small town, not detract from its charm.