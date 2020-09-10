Tyler O'Brien, Livermore
Shawn Wilson, chief of staff for Alameda County Supervisor Scott Haggerty, claimed during the Aug. 20 meeting of the Agricultural Advisory Committee that the Board of Supervisors had decided against having any policy governing the construction of large-scale solar-power plants.
If true, that would mean energy companies would first decide where their power plants should be located our county.
The Board of Supervisors never made such a decision. The opposite occurred. In 2012, the supervisors directed the Planning Department to develop a comprehensive solar policy for the county. Staff conducted multiple meetings, but then abandoned the effort. The supervisors again discussed developing a county solar policy in 2018. Again, nothing was produced.
In the meantime, Contra Costa County conducted a comprehensive study on options for expanding renewable energy, including more solar power in urban areas and proper locations for solar power production in rural areas. That study was published at the end of 2018, and after meetings with the public and other stakeholders, in February 2020 the Contra Costa Board of Supervisors adopted many of the study recommendations in a new solar-power ordinance and General Plan update.
Why can’t Alameda County do the same?
The nearly decade-long failure by Alameda County to adopt a solar policy has created a slow moving, but now rapidly accelerating, crisis in North Livermore Valley. Despite Measure D’s restrictions on development in the valley and North Livermore Avenue’s designation as a scenic corridor, two energy corporations want to construct massive utility-scale solar-power plants in the valley.
Before deciding whether and where any individual industrial solar-power plants should be built, Alameda County should reach out to experts in the fields of renewable energy, land-use management, environmental science and wildlife biology and, with vigorous public input, complete a comprehensive solar policy and amend its General Plan.
The burden should not fall on the residents of North Livermore Valley to fight powerful corporations, and counter disinformation from Supervisor Haggerty’s staff, to safeguard the valley’s open space, agricultural land and scenic beauty.
As Haggerty prepares to leave office, I urge him to have his legacy be the creation of a sound plan for expansion of renewable energy in Alameda County that preserves North Livermore Valley as an agricultural district and scenic corridor.