Dan Maroney, Livermore
Livermore is a wonderful community full of people with a wide variety of positions on many issues. All should be respected. One of the most passionate issues facing our community has been the long-running debate over what should be constructed in the downtown. Without rehashing all of the talking points on both sides, I would strongly urge that the City and the Save Livermore Downtown representatives get together in a good-faith attempt to work on a compromise. Litigation and leaving it up to an Alameda County judge to decide is never a good option, as it just costs taxpayers more money and no one is ever satisfied with the result. Setting aside the ballot initiatives, polling, community outreach Tetc., there still is a divide in this community on how best how to handle the strong need for affordable housing and the proper use of public space for the benefit of the whole community. There is still time to finalize a solution that the whole community can embrace and move forward in a positive and productive manner for all of the business owners, residents and visitors of this beautiful city. Please get together and resolve as soon as possible.