Scott Seery, Pleasanton
I'm from a one of the pioneer families of the Livermore-Amador valley (Buttner-Ziegenfuss). The last few generations of us have watched as the valley's precious land is swallowed by for-profit development one piece at a time. It's all nearly gone, these gorgeous ag lands and open space unfettered by the kind of cluttered views of human ‘improvement’ that this industrial-scale Aramis project will create.
Measure D was approved with strong support by those of us living out here for a reason. Driving the North Livermore Avenue corridor towards Morgan Territory is especially breathtaking in spring when wildflowers are at their peak; it's considered a scenic corridor by the county, yet. Consequently, we feel betrayed by this action taken by both the East County Board of Zoning Adjustment (BZA) and Board of Supervisors (BOS) in approving it.
This recent action by the BOS to approve the Aramis project was in response to an appeal to the earlier BZA decision and done absent a county solar policy. It’s not the first time the BOS have approved industrial solar projects on agricultural land in east county without a specific solar policy framework in place to guide them. The recent step to approve this industrial project on land protected by Measure D was done while apparently ignoring other suitable locations. It does not and will not satisfy solar needs for this county, as it isn't intended for us.
This is about private sector profits at the expense of our lifestyles, our rural culture, and our open space legacy that once made the Amador valley spectacular.