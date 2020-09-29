Victor Karpenko, Livermore
As a resident of Livermore, I have been following the developments of the downtown plan for the past few years. The design and construction of a vibrant public park, affordable housing, and retail spaces is essential for our growing community. I support Vice Mayor Bob Woerner’s willingness to consider the relocation of the 130 affordable units off the site bounded by L Street, Railroad Avenue, K Street and Veterans Way. This would preserve the unique open character of the downtown by expanding the park open space adjacent to Stockmen's Park.