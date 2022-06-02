Alan Marling, Livermore
If Joan Seppala and Jean King wish to be remembered for their good works, they should stop obstructing workable projects needed for the public good. Their litigation is currently paralyzing affordable housing during a housing crisis and blocking a solar farm during a climate crisis.
Perhaps because positions of privilege have allowed Seppela and King to be philanthropists in the past, they now believe they know what’s best for the Tri-Valley. They organized against infrastructure for the Livermore downtown hotel, needed by the vineyard industry and supported by the voting majority. They continue to block the Eden affordable housing, even after publicly elected Councilmembers voted unanimously in favor.
Rather than self-examining their unpopular opinions, Seppala and King seek to change the public’s with deceptive ads and articles in The Independent (owned by Seppala). When opposing affordable housing, first they claimed there was a better alternative plan; that was a fantasy. Next, they claimed the land was too toxic for a hotel; Judge Frank Roesch said that argument was “utterly without merit.” More recently they claimed Livermore needs a park. The thing is, we already have downtown parks: Stockmen’s, Carnegie, and Lizzie Fountain. But pretend for a moment we have none. How out of touch would you have to be in twenty-first-century California to prioritize parks over affordable housing?
I begin to wonder about the real reason Seppala and King are deadest against affordable housing. It may have something to do with the proximity to the Bankhead Theater. They oversee it as LVPAC directors. Perhaps they worry working class and people of color would attend? There’s little danger of that now. The last time I went I sat through an uncomfortable experience of multiple Black comedians trying to make jokes to an audience that was mostly rich and white.
If Seppala and King wish to be remembered as benefactors, they should stop being out-of-touch obstructionists.