The Eden Housing project is a worthy one, but it is mislocated. Inadequate parking is a serious problem for the Eden Housing project because it will increase congestion downtown. Parking was the #1 concern for participants in the City’s outreach exercise of 2016.
However, Livermore’s character, the #2 concern of the outreach, is a deeper problem, in my opinion. Livermore’s character can be illustrated by four elements, and the City Council did well to approve three of them. Our history is represented by Stockmen’s Park; the scientific research contributions of LLNL and Sandia are represented by Quest; and our strong support of the fine arts is represented by a Blackbox Theater.
The fourth element, a public park, is missing. Livermore voted time after time to uphold urban boundaries and preserve green space. Including a public park that extends Stockmen’s Park to L Street would confirm that Livermore is and has been a champion of the environment and the natural world, and ultimately ourselves.
The City Council has not demonstrated any interest in relocating the Eden Housing project, although they indicated before the last election that they would try. Bait and switch. A new City Council must finish the work of presenting Livermore’s character. It is who we are.
Elect Mony Nom, Ben Barrientos, and Carol Wahrer in November.