Carol Chargin, Livermore
As we move into the next voting session, I urge my fellow citizens to read the book “The Plot to Betray America,” by Malcom Nance, published in 2019.
The past few years have been very combative in this country because of the controversy regarding the 2020 election, in which President Biden defeated the now former President Trump. This is the first time in my 78 years that I actually thought our democratic representative government was doomed. The thought of losing our democratic government had never previously entered my mind, but I now realize that possibility exists.
The author of the book is a former senior chief petty officer in the U.S. Navy and spent his career in the field of cryptology. After 20 years, he retired from the Navy and now directs a think tank he founded in Washington D.C., which analyzes terrorist groups.
Mr. Nance actually predicted the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the Capitol and is the author of several books on terrorist groups. Mr. Nance does not speak for any political party and does not hold public office.
I know that many people do not trust information from the current popular news outlets. This book is heavily footnoted and may satisfy your desire for accurate information regarding Russia’s involvement in political activities in the United States.