Livermore is a place where urban development, agriculture, and open space come together. That balance doesn’t happen by accident. Over the past couple of years, our community has revised Livermore’s General Plan, developed our new Housing Element (state-approved), and approved an updated Climate Action Plan. Those plans are long-term roadmaps that enable Livermore to keep our unique balance.
The Livermore Habitat Conservation Plan (HCP), now under development, is another kind of roadmap. As the name says, the HCP will be a process to ensure that, in a given situation, the best path for conserving habitat can be chosen. That does not mean habitats will remain undisturbed. Rather, it provides a consistent way to make changes while protecting habitat to the greatest degree possible. For example, it will allow the city to implement projects like stream maintenance while still conserving habitat and protecting at-risk species. It will allow necessary infrastructure improvements or maintenance while making sure that that environment is considered. In other words, the HCP will be a way of preserving our unique community more effectively.
As with many long-term plans, developing the HCP will take time. The planning process (funded by $700,000 grant from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife), will be complete in early 2024. Developing the plan itself will take until January 2026. This is long, complicated, and mostly invisible work. And yet, because it is this kind of long-term planning that enables Livermore to maintain its unique sense of self, it’s worth our attention and appreciation.